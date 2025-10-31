Thai ex-PM Thaksin's party elects new leader after daughter's exit

BANGKOK: One of Thailand's largest political parties, founded by ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, elected a new leader on Friday (Oct 31) following the resignation of his daughter, the former prime minister, the party said.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 39, stepped down as Pheu Thai party chief last week after a court removed her as prime minister in August over an ethics breach linked to a border dispute with Cambodia.

Analysts say her departure was a strategic move to shield Pheu Thai from potential legal challenges and could mark the end of the Shinawatra family's decades-long dominance in Thai politics.

Pheu Thai members elected Julapun Amornvivat, a former deputy finance minister, as their new leader, according to a livestream on the party's official Facebook page.

"I feel honoured to receive this privilege and thank all party members for their confidence," the MP from northern Chiang Mai province, a Pheu Thai stronghold, told reporters after the vote.