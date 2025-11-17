Timor-Leste expands airport, eyes major gas project ahead of 2029 ASEAN summit

DILI: Timor-Leste is accelerating efforts to improve its infrastructure, as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) newest member gears up to host its first summit for the regional grouping in 2029, and transform its economy.

The small country of about 1.4 million people formally joined the bloc last month as its 11th member.

From modernising its international airport to an ambitious gas project off its south coast, Dili is laying the foundations for growth. But observers say challenges remain.

AIRPORT UPGRADE

A major upgrade of the Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport, Timor-Leste’s main international gateway, is in the works.

The improvements are aimed at accommodating larger aircraft – along with higher passenger volumes – and strengthening air connectivity.

Currently, the airport operates just 21 flights a week, serving both domestic and international routes. It handles between 200,000 and 250,000 passengers annually.

After the upgrades, that capacity is expected to rise to around 1 million passengers a year.