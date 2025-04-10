US’ tough stance on China ‘a problem’ for ASEAN, but it must still engage Beijing and manage Xi’s visit: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: United States President Donald Trump’s “hardened stance” against China in a tariff war poses “a problem” for ASEAN nations as it will impact their economies, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

However, while ASEAN members need good bilateral and economic ties with the US, he stressed the regional bloc’s position is to also ensure that relations with its neighbours, including China, remain “strong and formidable”.

Anwar acknowledged that it would be a challenge to maintain this balance and ASEAN centrality, particularly with Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Malaysia next week from Apr 15 to Apr 17.

“Our fundamentals will remain strong if we can secure peace in this region, and peace would mean being friendly to all our neighbours. And as I've said and reiterated, China is a very important player we can't ignore,” he said on Thursday (Apr 10) in giving the closing remarks of the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

His comments follow Trump’s latest U-turn on tariffs, with a Wednesday announcement that the US would pause tariffs he had imposed on dozens of countries, with the exception of China.

Currently, the United States has increased the tariff rate on Chinese goods to 125 per cent while China has raised its tariff rate on US goods to 84 per cent.

The 90-day pause will apply to what the administration termed “reciprocal” tariffs on imports from almost 60 countries and the European Union.

ASEAN, made up of 10 member states, is China’s largest trading partner. In 2024, trade with ASEAN countries accounted for 15.9 percent of China’s total foreign trade - with bilateral trade reaching US$962.98 billion, according to official statistics.

In comparison, US-ASEAN trade ranked second, totaling an estimated US$476.8 billion in 2024.

Anwar termed Trump’s tariff pause a brief respite but also said that ASEAN must work together to present a more cohesive and coherent stance both internally and in its engagement with external partners, including the US.

He said that while ASEAN has encountered some limitations and the countries have had to deal with the sensitivities of neighbours, the bloc has been an “extremely successful regional collaboration” and is an exception among other groupings.

“I'm not denying the fact that sometimes we have some minor issues here and there, but never to the extent of having so much distrust and sense of discord when we're in a meeting. So I think we should work on that,” he said, adding that the consensus was that it always needed to do more as a bloc.

ASEAN had said earlier on Thursday in a statement that it will not impose any retaliatory measures in response to the swathe of tariffs imposed by the United States, though it stated its concerns.

The grouping of Southeast Asian nations said it was their common intention to engage in a frank and constructive dialogue with the US to address trade-related concerns.

“Open communication and collaboration will be crucial to ensuring a balanced and sustainable relationship. In that spirit, ASEAN commits to not impose any retaliatory measures in response to the US tariffs,” it said in their statement.