UN chief urges 'maximum restraint' in India, Pakistan standoff

UNITED NATIONS: Nuclear-armed foes Pakistan and India must exert "maximum restraint" and step back from the brink of war, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Monday (May 5), as t ensions between the South Asian neighbours soared New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists on the Indian side of the disputed region of Kashmir last month, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.On Monday, the Pakistan military said it had conducted a second missile test since the standoff began.Relations have reached "a boiling point", Guterres told reporters in New York, adding that they were at their "highest in years".