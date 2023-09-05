Analysis: Children can sue governments over climate change inaction, but don't expect boom in Southeast Asia litigation

BANGKOK: A United Nations panel has, for the first time, explicitly endorsed the rights of young people to sue over environmental degradation, though experts say Southeast Asian governments are unlikely to face a rush of climate change-related litigation, mostly due to systemic legal obstacles.



The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child last week (Aug 28) spelt out that children have the right to seek legal recourse in the event that their governments fail to take urgent action on climate change.

The 20-page general comment is an interpretation of UN member states’ obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which 196 countries have ratified. It urges countries to phase out fossil fuels, transition to renewable energy, improve air quality and protect biodiversity, among a list of recommendations.

“The extent and magnitude of the triple planetary crisis, comprising the climate emergency, the collapse of biodiversity and pervasive pollution, is an urgent and systemic threat to children’s rights globally,” the document read.

The committee received more than 16,000 submissions from children in 121 different countries to reach its conclusions, amid a wave of legal pushes from young people to hold their governments to account.

It stated that governments are responsible for ensuring the health of children now and as well as future generations.

“States bear the responsibility for foreseeable environment-related threats arising as a result of their acts or omissions now, the full implications of which may not manifest for years or even decades,” it read.

“A clean, healthy and sustainable environment is both a human right itself and necessary for the full enjoyment of a broad range of children’s rights. Conversely, environmental degradation, including the consequences of the climate crisis, adversely affects the enjoyment of these rights.”



The comment outlines that states should provide access to justice pathways for children, remove barriers for children to initiate legal proceedings themselves and provide for collective complaints, such as class action suits and public interest litigation.

Dr Maria Antonia Tigre, a senior fellow in global climate litigation from the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University who was heavily involved in the Committee’s deliberations, said the statement gives children the power to transform the way the world is responding to the climate crisis.

“It really acknowledges this movement within climate litigation of so many cases that have been brought by children and youth and really shifts the narrative of them being these vulnerable groups that had no voice, no agency, to them actually being the agents of change,” she told CNA.

A recent ruling in the US state of Montana in favour of 16 youths, who sued the state government for violating their right to a clean environment was the first success in what could prove a blueprint for other climate cases going forward.

Montana - the nation’s fifth largest coal producer - has a provision in its constitution guaranteeing a right to a “clean and healthful environment”. The group successfully argued that the state had violated the constitution and that climate change had played a role in harming their health, recreation and traditions.

It means that the state must now consider climate change when permitting energy projects, which could set a new legal precedent.