‘Killing auto industry’: Indonesia government faces pushback on US$2.4 billion Indian trucks import

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s move to import up to 105,000 pickup trucks from India in support of President Prabowo Subianto’s plan to help rural communities through the Red-White village cooperative has sparked mounting political resistance and industry disquiet.

Opponents flag concerns that the imports could undermine the domestic automotive industry, even as the state-owned firm behind the 40 trillion rupiah (US$2.38 billion) procurement insists it had acted lawfully and in the national interest.

The orders - made to two different Indian firms - were by state-owned enterprise Agro Industri Nasional (Agrinas), which was formed last year to support food, energy and water security in the archipelago.

Agrinas said the trucks would support the government’s cooperative programme - known locally as Koperasi Desa Merah Putih - a flagship initiative of Prabowo’s government aimed at strengthening rural supply chains and advancing food security.

The president has made it his vision for Indonesia to become food self-sufficient within four or five years from his inauguration in October 2024.

His administration is focused on achieving food self-sufficiency as soon as possible, targeting rice independence in the short term by increasing national production, optimising land use, and strengthening village and national food barns.

But observers whom CNA spoke to said that the move to import the pickup trucks from India contradicts Prabowo’s push for domestic industrialisation and prioritisation of local manufacturing, with some calling on the government to reassess its plans - including to delay the procurement process or cancel the contracts altogether.

“I don't think this is necessary for the domestic industry,” said Bhima Yudhistira, executive director of think tank the Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS).

“There is a potential economic loss of about 39 trillion rupiah in workers who could have been employed instead (if the vehicles were produced in Indonesia).”

He added that the imports will create competition with domestic manufacturers, potentially resulting in about 330,000 workers being laid off.