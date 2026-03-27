Vietnam waives green tax to cut petrol prices by a quarter

HANOI: Vietnam temporarily waived an environmental tax on fuel to cut soaring petrol prices by more than a quarter on Friday (Mar 27), the trade ministry said, as the Middle East war disrupts global energy supplies.

The environmental protection tax rate on gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel would be slashed to zero from Friday to Apr 15, according to a trade ministry statement.

"This is considered an urgent and effective solution to stabilise the petroleum market and ensure national energy security amidst the escalating conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, which is creating the 'biggest energy bottleneck ever'," the trade ministry said in the statement.