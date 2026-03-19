More Hong Kong drivers head north into mainland China for cheaper petrol - but at what cost?

SHENZHEN: Hong Kong resident Chester Chin sometimes drives across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) to fill up his tank.

“Petrol prices in Hong Kong are too high. I go wherever fuel is cheaper,” the 55-year-old told CNA.

Hong Kong petrol prices, among the highest in the world, have climbed above HK$30 (US$4) per litre in recent weeks - as global oil markets react to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In mainland cities like Shenzhen, prices are around 8 to 9 yuan per litre (between US$1.2 to US$1.3) - roughly a third of the cost.

“Even after a slight price increase on the mainland, fuel there remains roughly one-third the cost in Hong Kong,” said Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, governor and honorary life president of the Hong Kong China Automobile Association.

Lee told local media outlets this week that there had been a noticeable rise in local drivers making regular trips up north specifically to refuel their tanks.

Chin said he spends more than HK$1,200 a week on petrol, adding that fuel across the border in mainland China is much cheaper.