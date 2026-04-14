Living at the heart of Singapore’s AI district

One-North, Singapore’s artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation hub, is entering a new phase of growth. The area is home to some 50,000 knowledge workers across research institutes, multinational companies, technology startups and biomedical clusters. As the nation steps up its AI push, plans are underway to deepen industry concentration, attract more digital economy professionals and expand infrastructure.

Alongside this growing employment base, parcels of land have been set aside for residential use as part of efforts to create a more integrated live-work-play community. One such site is Media Circle, within the Mediapolis precinct at the southern end of One-North. It is a short drive from the central business district and Orchard Road.

Hudson Place Residences, a 327-unit development with curated commercial offerings, will rise here. Jointly developed by Qingjian Realty, Forsea Holdings, CYZ Land and Jianan Capital, it is positioned as a home base for those working in and around One-North.