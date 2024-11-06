The hidden-gem neighbourhood of Lorong Chuan is home to green spaces, schools and neighbourhood amenities.

WHEN ALL YOU NEED IS IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD

Situated on the Circle Line, Lorong Chuan MRT station is only one stop from the major interchanges of Bishan MRT, which connects commuters to the North-South Line; and Serangoon MRT, which links to the North East Line. Chuan Park residents can take the train straight to the digital, research and educational hubs of one-north and Kent Ridge, as well as the thriving commercial centre of Paya Lebar.

On weekends, there’s no need to venture far from the vicinity to run errands, enjoy a meal out or go shopping. With the popular northeast hub of Serangoon just one MRT stop away, Chuan Park residents can easily spend an afternoon unwinding at NEX shopping mall. The alternative options of Junction 8 shopping mall and The Woodleigh Mall are one and two stops away respectively, and the iconic Orchard Road shopping belt is only six stops away by train.

Spaces for activities and relaxation in natural surroundings are close at hand. Serangoon Stadium and Serangoon Gardens Country Club are about a five- and six-minute drive away respectively, while Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Bidadari Park can be reached in around seven minutes.