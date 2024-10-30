Close to the city and enriched by nature, Chuan Park by Kingsford Group is home to the best of both worlds.

Nestled in Singapore’s north-east, the dearth of high-rise buildings in the Lorong Chuan precinct offers a sense of spaciousness that is rare amid the city-state’s dense landscape.
Against this backdrop, Chuan Park by Kingsford Group is poised to become a significant addition to the neighbourhood, marking Lorong Chuan’s first new condominium development in 14 years. This project promises a remarkable living experience, blending contemporary design with the area’s peaceful environment.
AN IDEAL LOCATION TO LIVE, WORK, STUDY AND PLAY
Located at 240 Lorong Chuan, Chuan Park is a 916-unit, 99-year leasehold condominium that boasts convenience and accessibility. Just a minute’s walk from Lorong Chuan MRT station, a diverse range of amenities at Bishan and Serangoon are within easy reach of residents. These include the popular NEX and Junction 8 shopping malls, Bishan and Serangoon MRT stations and bus interchanges, as well as a variety of dining options.
Families will find Chuan Park appealing due to its proximity to several reputable schools like St Gabriel’s Primary School, Yangzheng Primary School and Nanyang Junior College. Additionally, it is close to international institutions such as the Australian International School and Stamford American International School.
With swift access to both the Central and Pan Island Expressways as well as major arteries such as Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Braddell Road, the commute to work is made effortless. For those working in the city centre, Chuan Park is a mere 16-minute drive from Raffles Place and Marina Bay Financial Centre, while Paya Lebar Central and Seletar Aerospace Park are about 10 minutes away.
The proximity of parks like Bidadari Park, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and MacRitchie Reservoir Park (including MacRitchie Treetop Walk) offers Chuan Park residents a natural retreat from the hustle and bustle. “This development stands out for its effortless access to the city, serene green spaces and premium facilities designed to appeal to a diverse range of homebuyers,” said Ms Lau Suleen, project manager at Kingsford Group.
A SERENE SANCTUARY TO CALL HOME
Chuan Park features thoughtfully designed two- to five-bedroom units across five residential blocks that cater to different family sizes and lifestyle needs. Each unit is strategically positioned to overlook lush gardens, an extensive swimming pool or water features that flow through the development. High-rise north-facing units will enjoy sweeping views of a nearby landed estate, while south-facing units are privy to unobstructed vistas of the surrounding neighbourhood, enhancing the sense of expansiveness.
To fully leverage Chuan Park’s expansive site of approximately 400,500 sq ft, Kingsford Group worked closely with architects and landscape designers whose creative insights have helped refine the developer’s vision of integrating modern living in nature. A meticulous selection of flora enhances the serenity of the development’s outdoor spaces while creating a sense of idyllic privacy.
Ms Lau said that the inspiration for Chuan Park’s landscaping came from its name “chuan”, which means “fountain” in Hokkien – a word that is associated with wealth and prosperity.
MADE FOR EVERYDAY EASE
Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or enjoy quality time with loved ones, Chuan Park’s facilities cater to nearly every aspect of daily life. With ample community and entertainment spaces across three recreational zones, residents can host get-togethers, mingle with neighbours or simply enjoy the breeze.
Among the facilities one can find at The Vibrant Courtyard are function rooms, pavilions, a yoga deck, a tennis court and two fitness corners – one for adult use and another designed for the elderly. Residents will also find shady outdoor spaces that provide respite from Singapore’s tropical climate.
Located adjacent to the canal running next to the development, the Riverside Pavilions offer a picturesque setting for hosting guests, while a variety of cosy seating areas are strategically placed around The Vibrant Courtyard, enticing residents to take a breather.
Those who prefer to relax with a stroll around the lushly landscaped grounds can immerse themselves in The Forest, an enclave that’s home to the Orchard and Forest Pavilions, as well as the Forest Serenity area. “With its thoughtful arrangement of trees, shrubs and other plants, this zone mimics the natural layering of a forest,” shared Ms Lau. “The Orchard Pavilion is surrounded by clusters of fruit trees, enabling residents to enjoy fresh, homegrown fruit.”
Inspired by the refined luxury of an upscale resort, The Waterfront is designed to promote an active lifestyle with an array of amenities that cater to all age groups. Central to this area is a 50m lap pool, perfect for those who enjoy swimming as part of their fitness routine. Adjacent to the Oasis Pool is a fully equipped gym, offering residents the convenience of a comprehensive workout space without having to leave the community.
There’s also the Hydrotherapy Cove, which is designed to help residents reap the benefits of water-based therapy. Meanwhile, families with children will appreciate the dedicated areas for younger residents. The Kids Adventure Water area offers an exciting aquatic play zone, while the Kids Wading Pool is perfect for younger children to safely enjoy the water. Additionally, the Kids Playground and Kids Club are where children can be entertained and engaged.
In the residential units, features like extra-height windows and premium kitchen and bathroom fixtures from quality brands add a luxe touch, while technology is deployed to make each home a smart and safe dwelling.
With a video intercom system at the lift lobby, residents can welcome guests when they arrive or speak to delivery personnel before granting access.
Facilities can be reserved online in seconds, with 24/7 access to the booking system. You can easily provide feedback to the development’s management online and track the status of your query through an app, which also keeps you informed about the latest announcements.
With its bespoke facilities, user-friendly features and prime location in one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Singapore’s northeast region, the development is likely to draw significant interest from buyers. Said Ms Lau: “Chuan Park is poised to become a new landmark in the Serangoon-Lorong Chuan locale that will greatly enhance the area’s skyline when completed.”