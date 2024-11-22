Chuan Park is an exciting addition to the investment-friendly locale of District 19.

The Serangoon planning area – comprising Serangoon Central, Lorong Chuan, Upper Paya Lebar and other subzones – has long been a popular choice for private property buyers who are drawn to its convenient transport links, wide range of neighbourhood amenities, reputable schools and road connectivity to the rest of Singapore.

These attributes make the upcoming mega-development, Chuan Park by Kingsford Group, particularly appealing. As the first new condominium launch in the wider Serangoon area since 2019 and the first in the Lorong Chuan neighbourhood in 14 years, it is poised to generate significant interest among homebuyers.

Mr Ismail Gafoor, CEO of real estate group PropNex Realty, noted that the vast majority of units at previous neighbouring launches have already been sold. “This suggests a potential pent-up demand for new private housing in the area,” he said.