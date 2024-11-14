With a growing presence spanning China, Australia and Singapore, Kingsford Group’s expertise in blending natural elements with liveable spaces serves as the cornerstone of its business philosophy.

In Singapore’s competitive real estate market, condominium developments that stand out offer more than just a home or a sound investment – they seamlessly bring together family living, convenience and a sense of community, making them highly desirable to both homebuyers and tenants.
An established real estate developer, Kingsford Group leverages its vast experience to deliver residential projects that offer both value and quality.
Kingsford Group’s latest project is Chuan Park, a 916-unit condominium located a minute’s walk from Lorong Chuan MRT station. This highly anticipated 99-year leasehold development, featuring two- to five-bedroom units, marks the first new condominium launch in the Lorong Chuan district in 14 years.
DEVELOPING HOMES WITH VISION
Since entering the Singapore real estate market in 2011, Kingsford Group – which has a business presence in China and Australia – has focused on creating modern condominium projects with thoughtfully designed living spaces.
“Our design philosophy centres around harmonising development with nature, striking a balance between aesthetic appeal, sustainability and community well-being,” said Mr Jimmy Lin, director of Chuan Park Development, Kingsford Group. “Beyond visual integration, we’re committed to creating spaces that inspire and rejuvenate, enhancing the human experience while preserving natural beauty.”
In Singapore, Kingsford Group has delivered major residential developments, including the 512-unit Kingsford Hillview Peak at Hillview Avenue in 2017; the 1,165-unit Kingsford Waterbay at Upper Serangoon View in 2018; and the 1,862-unit Normanton Park in 2023.
As awareness grows around the mental health benefits of green and blue spaces, homes designed to harmonise with natural surroundings can significantly enhance quality of life. Kingsford Hillview Peak’s ceiling-to-floor windows provide serene views of nature, while residents benefit from the convenience of the nearby Bukit Batok Nature Reserve, perfect for walking, jogging and hiking amid lush greenery.
Set along the picturesque Sungei Serangoon, Kingsford Waterbay offers residents a peaceful retreat surrounded by the soothing sights and sounds of riverfront living. The nearby Serangoon Park Connector offers easy access to parks in the northeast region, including Punggol Park.
Across its developments, Kingsford Group brings its global expertise to reimagine how residential living can be elevated by weaving nature into design. In Singapore, Kingsford Group works with renowned landscape architects to infuse tropical elements and natural beauty into its projects, crafting spaces that emphasise well-being and serenity.
By integrating sustainable landscaping and greenery, Kingsford Group not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of its projects but also fosters healthier and happier communities.
A FOUNTAIN OF SERENITY AT CHUAN PARK
Named for its locale in Lorong Chuan, Chuan Park draws inspiration from the Hokkien word “chuan”, meaning “fountain” or “spring”, symbolising wealth and abundance.
This concept translates into a sense of exclusivity and tranquillity at the development, where landscaping by Surbana Jurong evokes a peaceful sanctuary nestled between mountains and water.
Throughout the property, shady trees and shrubs offer shelter from the sun and a relaxing environment for leisurely strolls.
CURATING HOMES IN CHOICE LOCALES
Chuan Park’s development site at 240 Lorong Chuan – which spans approximately 400,500 sq ft – was acquired through a collective sale that stands as one of the largest of such transactions in the Outside Central Region in recent years.
The development’s prime location next to Lorong Chuan MRT station on the Circle Line offers exceptional connectivity across Singapore. This proximity to a key transport link is a significant draw for homebuyers, while the wide range of amenities nearby – ranging from shopping malls and business hubs to parks and schools – ensures that everyday life is both convenient and enriching.
Besides Chuan Park, Kingsford Group is currently developing the 142-unit The Hill @ One-North, as well as an upcoming 937-unit residential project at Marina Gardens Lane.
Recognising the growing demand for housing in the one-north district – which is home to several biomedical, science and technology companies – Kingsford Group strategically embarked on a development project within this precinct. The Hill @ One-North is about a five-minute walk from the business hubs of Biopolis and Fusionopolis, a seven-minute walk from The Metropolis and a three-minute drive from Mediapolis.
Similarly, the Marina Gardens Lane development will boast a prime location with quick access to the Marina Coastal Park, Marina Barrage and Gardens by the Bay MRT station. Residents will benefit from seaside living while being just minutes away from the Central Business District and the vibrant energy of Singapore’s downtown area.
CREATING HOMES FOR CONTEMPORARY LIVING
Kingsford Group understands the importance of creating spaces that foster connection. These efforts have been recognised by homebuyers and market observers alike. In 2021, Normanton Park won the Best Mega-Scale Condo Development and Best Mega-Scale Condo Landscape Architectural Design awards at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore).
ature is harmoniously woven into the facilities at Kingsford Hillview Peak, where cascading waterfalls and verdant landscapes create a tranquil environment for moments of reflection and bonding.
At Kingsford Waterbay, The Stream, the longest man-made river in a private condominium, complements the adjacent Sungei Serangoon, a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching. The development’s spa creek, water theatre, wave pool, aqua gym and other facilities are all designed to reflect the natural beauty of Sungei Serangoon and its surroundings.
Chuan Park’s residents can look forward to similarly indulgent and thoughtfully designed facilities, according to Mr Lin.
“Well-appointed facilities within a condominium are the heartbeat of vibrant communities, fostering connection and interaction among residents,” he said. “It’s not only about enhancing the living experience but also cultivating a sense of belonging, transforming a development into a thriving community.”