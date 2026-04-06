AirAsia X to raise fares, cut capacity over Middle East war

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget carrier AirAsia X said on Monday (Apr 6) it will need to raise fares and cut some flights in places where it can no longer cover fuel costs, with oil prices surging due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The company has raised fuel surcharges by about 20 per cent, while fare prices have increased between 31 per cent and 40 per cent, it said.

Jet fuel prices have risen to up to US$300 per barrel in some markets, and the airline - which in January completed its takeover of the short-haul aviation business from its former parent and affiliate Capital A - has been hit hard.

However, AirAsia X co-founder and Capital A chief executive Tony Fernandes said demand for flights remained high, and he was optimistic the airline would return stronger after the crisis.