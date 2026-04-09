Crude rises, stocks fall on fears over nascent Iran ceasefire

HONG KONG: Oil prices climbed and most stocks fell on Thursday (Apr 9) on fears over the nascent US-Iran ceasefire after Tehran threatened to resume hostilities as Israel launched a major bombardment of Lebanon.

Equity markets across the globe soared and crude plunged on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced the two-week halt in the war, and the Islamic republic said it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz as peace talks took place.

But with the deal less than a day old, cracks were already appearing as Tel Aviv said it did not include Israel's fight against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon as it continued attacks on its northern neighbour.

That view was echoed by Vice President JD Vance, who said: "If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart ... over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them, and which the United States never once said was part of the ceasefire, that's ultimately their choice."

Iran said that it broke the terms of the deal as reports said the vital Hormuz waterway - through which a fifth of the world's oil and gas passes - was shut again. However, that came as Tehran announced alternative routes for ships travelling through the Strait, citing the risk of sea mines.

The country's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted on X that the "workable basis on which to negotiate" had already been violated, making further talks "unreasonable".

He listed three alleged US violations of the truce plan: the continued attacks in Lebanon, a drone entering Iranian airspace and a denial of the country's right to enrichment.

Hezbollah said on Thursday it had fired rockets towards Israel in response to its "violation", while UN boss Antonio Guterres warned Israel's strikes on Lebanon posed a "grave risk" to the truce.

Trump said on social media late on Wednesday that US forces deployed near Iran would remain stationed in the area "until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with".

Meanwhile, a senior US official said Tehran's 10-point plan was not the same set of conditions the White House had agreed to.