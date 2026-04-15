Stocks rally, oil extends losses as Trump fans fresh peace hopes

HONG KONG: Stocks rose and oil fell again on Wednesday (Apr 15) after Donald Trump said a second round of US-Iran talks could take place "over the next two days", fuelling hopes for a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow crude to flow again.

Traders were also cheered by news that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to launch direct negotiations, fuelling optimism for an end to a conflict that has been a key sticking point in the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

While the US continued a blockade of Iranian ports imposed following failed negotiations in Islamabad at the weekend, the US president told the New York Post that a new round of talks could take place.

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump was quoted as saying in a phone interview with a Post reporter in the Pakistani capital.

Senior Pakistani sources earlier told AFP the country was working to bring the two sides back together, with one saying negotiators were working to extend the current two-week ceasefire.

The comments from Trump provided a fresh boost to equities, which were already rising this week on optimism that the six-week conflict, which has sent chills through the world economy, could be close to an end.

After all three main indexes on Wall Street rallied - with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 back well above pre-war levels and just short of record highs - Asia followed suit.

Gains were led by Seoul, which was the standout performer before hostilities broke out on Feb 28 and then became one of the worst.

The Kospi jumped around 3 per cent and was just 5 per cent short of its all-time peak, while Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Taipei, Singapore and Manila were also well up.

Oil prices dropped, extending a sell-off on Tuesday that saw West Texas Intermediate dive around 8 per cent and Brent more than 4 per cent.