China's Victory Giant jumps 50% in Hong Kong debut after US$2.6 billion offering

HONG KONG: Shares of Chinese circuit board maker Victory Giant Technology closed 50.1 per cent higher in their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday (Apr 21), after raising HK$20.1 billion (US$2.6 billion) in a share sale in the city's biggest listing in about seven months.

Shares of the company, based in China's southern Guangdong province, opened 57.2 per cent higher at HK$330 versus an offer price of HK$209.88 each.

The firm makes printed circuit boards for artificial intelligence servers and other electronics.

The company's shares earlier climbed as much as 60.2 per cent to HK$336.2 and closed at HK$315 with 33.8 million shares worth HK$10.8 billion changing hands.

It was the most actively traded stock in terms of turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday, followed by Tencent and Alibaba.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed 0.5 per cent higher.

Victory Giant's Shenzhen-listed stock ended the day 3.5 per cent lower at 330.9 yuan.

Victory Giant exercised its offer size adjustment option in full, increasing the number of shares sold to 95.85 million from 83.35 million.

The retail offering was 431.15 times subscribed, while the international offering was 18.5 times covered, according to a filing on Tuesday.

The strong debut adds to signs that investor appetite for large Hong Kong listings, particularly in AI-linked sectors, has remained resilient despite broader market volatility in the wake of the US-Israeli war on Iran.