Indonesia pledges central bank independence as rupiah hits record low

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE: Indonesia's finance minister pledged on Tuesday (Jan 20) to uphold the independence of the central bank, after lingering fears about government interference in monetary policy drove the rupiah currency to a record intraday low.

The rupiah recovered from a slide of as much as 0.3 per cent to 16,985 against the dollar, on investor jitters about President Prabowo Subianto's decision to nominate his nephew as a governor of Bank Indonesia, and overall fiscal health.

"We will maintain the independence of the central bank and the government as much as possible," Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa told journalists. "I will not squeeze the central bank to finance our development programmes."

The currency has fallen nearly 2 per cent in January after dropping 3.5 per cent in 2025. The yield on the 10-year Indonesia government bond was 3.3 basis points higher at 6.33 per cent, its highest in more than three months.

Purbaya sought to allay market concerns about the currency's depreciation, saying economic fundamentals remain sound.

"Although the rupiah has weakened, in percentage terms it is only a small amount, so the system should already be accustomed to this," he said, adding that the impact on the economy was minimal.

Prabowo's nephew, Thomas Djiwandono, currently a deputy finance minister, is one of three nominees whose names have been submitted to parliament, presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi told reporters on Monday.

Purbaya said Djiwandono would resign from Prabowo's political party, Gerindra, and would not be able to influence all board members. Djiwandono did not immediately respond to a request for comment.