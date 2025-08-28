Singapore’s first private assisted living project targets upper middle class with ‘five-star’ services

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first private assisted living project will target seniors in the upper middle class with “five-star” hospitality and care services under one roof.

Staying in one of the 200 apartments spread over 10 blocks costs anywhere from S$8,900 (US$6,900) to S$17,000 a month, depending on room type and the level of required care, operator Perennial Holdings announced on Thursday (Aug 28).

Perennial Living, as the project is called, comes with private lifts, sky terraces and a clubhouse with dining and lifestyle amenities.

In an interview with CNA ahead of the Thursday project launch, Perennial executive chairman and chief executive Pua Seck Guan said the prices and target demographic were informed in part by high land, construction and labour costs.

Elsewhere on the 195,000-sq-ft site in Kovan, a medical care and wellness centre will offer both Western and traditional Chinese medicine treatments (TCM); alongside a nursing home with 100 beds and a 1.5ha area envisioned as one of Singapore’s biggest therapeutic parks.

The site comes with a 60-year lease and was first awarded in June 2023 to Perennial, which has a decade of experience running healthcare businesses in China.

The temporary occupation permit will come later this year, said Mr Pua, and those interested will be able to sign up from Thursday and move in by the first quarter of 2026.