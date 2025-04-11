Don't try to time the market, analysts say as Trump's tariffs rattle stocks

SINGAPORE: Stock markets have been on a rollercoaster ride this month.

First, indexes around the world fell and fell again after United States President Donald Trump announced tariffs on all goods entering the country, and heavier levies for goods from certain countries.

Then, the president said there would be a 90-day pause on the higher tariffs on all countries except China – and stocks rebounded.

Analysts told CNA that although there will be opportunities to buy, trying to pick the right time is not only difficult, but might not be the right mindset to have.

“Timing the markets is a tricky and risky exercise and (it is) especially difficult to do at this juncture given Trump’s policy unpredictability,” said Mr Vasu Menon, managing director of investment strategy at OCBC.

“Trying to outsmart markets to pick the perfect time to invest can be costly,” he added.

Once prices rise significantly from their lows, it becomes psychologically more difficult to invest and investors may then miss the boat.