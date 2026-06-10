US tech shares resume sell-off while oil prices retreat

Global stocks mostly fell Tuesday (Jun 9) as US tech shares faced another round of selling followed recent outsized gains and markets weighed the latest uptick in US-Iran tensions.

Oil prices retreated, with Brent crude briefly dipping below US$90 per barrel for the first time since Apr 14, after US President Donald Trump hinted at a deal with Iran in the coming days, despite renewed strikes by Israel on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

But Trump also vowed Tuesday to respond after he accused Iran of shooting down a US military helicopter the previous night, saying on social media "the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."

Tech shares, meanwhile, were back under pressure after weeks of bullish trading that had lifted shares of semiconductor companies and other artificial intelligence stocks, while pushing major indices to all-time highs.

"It's normal to see the market after a big move up...to see investors question the thesis, take some profits, and then have the market pull back a little bit because everybody that wanted to buy in this latest rush, over the last 10 weeks, pretty much already bought it," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

Sarhan said investors also see selling as a way to raise funds for the SpaceX initial public offering and other major stock market debuts expected in the coming weeks.