‘I don’t want to miss out’: Why India’s youth are choosing debt over savings

MUMBAI: Until quite recently, Vaishakh Sudhakaran was burdened with debts. Without any savings to fall back on after the company he was working for shut down, he was “stuck” when he could not find another job.

With rent and bills to pay and his family to take care of, he found himself drawn to advertisements on social media from loan apps offering speed and simplicity.

Eventually, he took multiple loans ranging from 5,000 to 30,000 rupees (US$52 to US$314) from different platforms. But his desperation did not end there. “(For) a few months, I lost hope. I was like, ‘How do I repay this?’ the 30-year-old recalled.

Business owner Purva Matkar, 28, knows what that pressure is like. She had also started taking loans a few years ago, when she “had nothing” and could not even afford basic necessities.

“I didn’t have any other option but those loans (via lending apps),” she said. “That was one of the easiest, and the quickest, way for me to get money.”