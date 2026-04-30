Commentary: I built an AI trading platform in six days. That’s terrifying

I am telling you this because it terrifies me.

The tools I used are available to anyone with a laptop and a monthly subscription. I built my platform using Anthropic’s Claude Code, a terminal-based AI coding agent. I described what I wanted in plain language. The AI wrote the code. I reviewed, directed and iterated. Less than a week later I had a system that, five years ago, would have been the core intellectual property of a funded fintech startup with a team of eight.

According to a March 2026 survey of 906 developers by The Pragmatic Engineer, a Substack newsletter by software engineer Gergely Orosz, 71 per cent of those regularly using AI coding agents use Claude Code. SemiAnalysis estimates that 4 per cent of all public code contributions on GitHub are already authored by it; it’s projected to reach 20 per cent by year’s end.

The effects are already visible in financial markets. Fourteen of Polymarket’s 20 most profitable accounts are reportedly bots. More than 30 per cent of wallets on the platform are operated by AI agents, according to analytics platform LayerHub, based on CoinDesk’s data.

And virtually every one of these systems is built on the same few foundation models. If not Claude, they likely use OpenAI’s GPT, which shares substantially overlapping training data and reasoning patterns.

Thousands of people, independently building autonomous trading agents in days, all powered by the same small family of AI models, all deploying across the same markets. This is not hypothetical. It is happening now.