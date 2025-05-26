Commentary: What the Cabinet appointments of Jeffrey Siow and David Neo tell us about Singapore’s approach to political leadership

SINGAPORE: The swearing-in of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his new Cabinet on Friday (May 23) marked the start of a new chapter in Singapore’s political transition.

Among the appointments, the elevation of political newcomers Jeffrey Siow and David Neo to acting minister positions has drawn particular attention. They will helm the transport and culture, community and youth ministries, respectively.

Direct appointments to Cabinet, though uncommon, do have precedence. Mr Chan Chun Sing was appointed acting minister for community development, youth and sports after the 2011 General Election, while Mr Ng Chee Meng and Mr Ong Ye Kung were made acting ministers of education following GE2015. Mr Heng Swee Keat and Dr Tan See Leng even became full Cabinet ministers on their entry into politics.

The Cabinet appointments this round reflect the considerable trust Mr Wong and the People’s Action Party (PAP) leadership place in Mr Siow and Mr Neo. The former was second permanent secretary at the Manpower Ministry and Ministry of Trade and Industry before entering politics, while the latter was chief of army until he stepped down in March.

Notably, their previous jobs have direct relevance to their new portfolios: Mr Siow was previously director of land transport at the Transport Ministry, while Mr Neo was formerly a director at the Pioneer Generation Office, which worked closely with community and grassroots organisations. Their experience ought to help the new acting ministers hit the ground running.