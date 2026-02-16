Commentary: Budget 2026 - what would a more modest carbon tax mean for Singapore?

SINGAPORE: During his Budget speech on Feb 12, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that if global climate momentum continues to weaken, Singapore may price its carbon tax towards the lower end of the S$50 to S$80 per tonne range by 2030.

Putting a price on carbon is crucial in the fight against climate change. Announced in 2017, Singapore’s carbon tax was the first carbon pricing policy in Southeast Asia. Covering 70 per cent of Singapore’s greenhouse gas emissions, the carbon tax is levied on about 50 facilities across the manufacturing, power, waste and water sectors.

Singapore aims to reduce its emissions to between 45 million and 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2035, down from a projected 60 million tonnes in 2030, before achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. To support this target, the carbon tax, set at S$45 per tonne in 2026 and 2027, is expected to rise to S$50 to S$80 per tonne by 2030.

The announcement at Budget 2026 that Singapore may aim for the lower end of that range may come as a surprise. In February 2025, the government highlighted that meeting its 2035 climate target will require more stringent regulations and market policies to incentivise all sectors of the economy to decarbonise.

But global realities have evolved since then, with some countries scaling back climate ambitions slightly, if not dramatically.