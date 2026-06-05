Commentary: If your child’s myopia keeps getting worse, having new spectacles isn’t enough

SINGAPORE: When I tell parents that their young child’s spectacle prescription has increased again within a year, they are sometimes almost too calm about it. They see it as simply “updating glasses” annually and making the child sit farther from the television or reducing screen time.

This reaction is understandable in Singapore, where myopia is so common that it is seen as an ordinary part of childhood for many, harmless besides the need to wear spectacles. But this normalisation is a concern.

Nearly 60 per cent of 12-year-olds and 80 per cent of teenagers in Singapore are short-sighted. Although the rate of myopia in Primary 1 children has recently dropped to 26 per cent, there is still a significant number of children between 7 and 17 years with high myopia coming in for professional consultations.

We experience myopia as blurred vision, but there is actually a structural change happening: The eye is elongating abnormally. Earlier onset of myopia gives the eye more time for the eye to continue elongating abnormally.

This increases the risk of a more severe version, called high myopia. In my practice, I have seen young patients with mild myopia develop high myopia within just a year or two. Families may assume this is simply growing up, until they learn how this also increases their risks of serious eye diseases later in life, including retinal detachment and glaucoma, which can lead to vision loss. A stronger prescription may sharpen vision, but it does not address the underlying progression.