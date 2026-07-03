Commentary: Why turning off screens is so hard for children

OXFORD, England: The challenges and consequences surrounding children’s screen use are a leading concern for UK families.

One especially difficult challenge is the resistance, arguments and emotional battles - “techno-tantrums” - that can follow when parents ask children to end a screen-based activity or refuse children’s requests to start one. Most families with young children experience these at least occasionally and, for some, frequently.

It’s especially hard for children to move away from a screen because digital content is designed to be engaging. Content developers’ monetisation models usually require this to justify the expense to develop that content. At a minimum, this typically involves using bright colours and fast-paced content with quick and unpredictable transitions, as well as other cues to capture and hold attention. Algorithms ensure you mostly see what would be most interesting to you.

More contentiously, many examples of digital content for children include features that, in the most generous interpretation, persuade children to make choices they might not otherwise have made and may not be in their interests.

Examples include a beloved character encouraging the child to select a particular in-app option, exploiting the child’s emotional attachment with that character. Limited-time pay-to-play offers are presented to compel a quick decision, when slower deliberation may have led to a different choice.