Commentary: How Asia’s Gen Z is losing out to China’s US$1 trillion surplus

SINGAPORE: China’s new economic model is putting the future of Asia’s Gen Z at risk.

The continent is home to some of the world’s most trade-oriented economies and rode globalisation to lift the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of millions. But it’s now being hit by a double whammy: an export base that has come under growing pressure from a flood of cheap goods from China, unquestionably the dominant power in the region, and United States President Donald Trump’s trade war.

It’s frustrating a generation already struggling because of stagnant wages and soaring living costs. They’re having to face the reality that the manufacturing jobs that powered prosperity for their parents are becoming harder to find, even as the white-collar ladder is increasingly crowded for university graduates, too.

China has doubled down on manufacturing to sustain growth as domestic demand stalls and the property sector continues to drag. The annual trade surplus is now more than US$1 trillion, despite a deepening plunge in shipments to the US. Exports are swamping neighboring economies and stirring resentment abroad. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the European Union may take strong measures if Beijing fails to address the imbalance.

Southeast Asia and other countries in the Global South are absorbing a disproportionate share. The members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are particularly vulnerable as their own low-cost markets are struggling to compete with the scale of China’s output. Import curbs and other measures have done little to stop the flow.