Commentary: Are Southeast Asia’s youth a demographic dividend or liability?

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia is home to over 680 million people, with more than 50 per cent under the age of 30 – an enviable demographic profile that should be a powerful engine for growth. As workers, consumers, entrepreneurs and innovators of today and over the next few decades, these youth represent the region’s much-touted demographic dividend.

But this promise is fraying. In August, scenes of social unrest in Indonesia were fuelled by youth upset over the rising cost of living and widening income gap. In Singapore, young people are taking longer to find jobs and their economic anxieties have been acknowledged by the government.

Across the region, the unemployment rate for those under 24 years is much higher than that of the general population. Beneath the surface lies a deeper malaise – labour market mismatches, underemployment and a widening skills gap, especially in high-growth sectors like technology and green energy.

Left unaddressed, youth unemployment threatens to dampen confidence in the region’s economy, deepen inequality and strain public finances further. The demographic dividend can quickly become a liability.