Commentary: I never buy concert tickets from scalpers. You shouldn’t either

SINGAPORE: When K-pop group 2NE1 announced their reunion tour last year, I was ecstatic. The group disbanded in 2016, when I was just 18.

Now, as a working adult with some disposable income, I was finally ready and able to fulfil my teenage dream of seeing them live – likely my first and last chance, given that this was a one-off reunion tour.

On Oct 9, 2024, my colleague and I hunched over our computers during our lunch hour as 2NE1 ticket sales opened on Ticketmaster. But we never stood a chance.

Scalpers and low-queue-number bots cleaned out the inventory within minutes. Whenever we did manage to select seats, we were met with an error message. The site simply wasn’t built to handle this kind of demand, whether real or artificially inflated.

Over the past few years, Singapore’s strategic location, strong infrastructure and reputation for efficiency and safety have made us not just an ideal choice for global acts looking to draw regional crowds, but the only choice for many.

We were Coldplay’s only Southeast Asia stop in their 2024 tour, and Lady Gaga’s only Asia stop in May 2025. The Singapore government reportedly shelled out millions to secure exclusive dates for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour last year, drawing diplomatic side-eyes from neighbours like Thailand.