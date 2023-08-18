Commentary: Time for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to grow up

SAN FRANCISCO: The optimal time to have abandoned the idea of a cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would have been the very moment it was first suggested. The second best time is right now.

Thankfully, Zuckerberg, evidently the marginally more sensible man, has decided that life is too short to carry on this farce any longer. By turning down Musk’s latest offer - a “practice” fight in Zuckerberg’s back garden - he is giving Musk a chance to save face in front of his adoring fans. Here’s hoping he takes it.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” wrote Zuckerberg on Threads on Sunday (Aug 13). “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.”

The post by the Meta Platforms’ CEO came after a week or so in which Musk, in a manner not unlike his panicked attempts to avoid buying Twitter, tried to wriggle his way out of another fine mess he’d late-night-tweeted himself into.

First, he started announcing details about the bout that Zuckerberg said he hadn’t been consulted on, such as plans to hold it at an “epic” location somewhere in Italy (but not Rome). Then Musk said he would be out for “months” due to an injury uncovered by an MRI.

Finally, according to texts posted by his biographer on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Musk suggested the two CEOs should meet up on Monday (Aug 14), at Zuckerberg’s house, for a brawl in his backyard. That obviously wasn’t going to happen - since Zuckerberg is a 39-year-old man, not a teenage boy.

But Zuckerberg’s turning down the offer gives Musk precisely what he has been craving: The chance to sell his supporters on the yarn Zuckerberg is the one backing out. What kind of self-respecting CEO wouldn’t clear his diary in order to have a scrap to kick off the work week? What a total chicken! Elon is the winner!