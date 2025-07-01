Commentary: Some call us the loser generation, but we’ve survived just fine

SINGAPORE: Lately, it feels like my generation – Gen X – is utterly doomed.

If you believe the headlines, our careers and finances are tanking; we are overlooked, overburdened, forgotten.

“The Gen X Career Meltdown”, says The New York Times. “The Real Loser Generation,” says The Economist.

There’s data too to map out the middle-aged misery of those born between 1965 and 1980.

According to a 30-country poll by Ipsos, 31 per cent of Gen Xers say they are either “not very happy” or “not happy at all”, the most of any generation.

And on top of that, nearly half of Gen Xers surveyed by Natixis Investment Managers feel it’s going to take a miracle to retire securely, with the average Gen X household having squirrelled away only about US$150,000 for retirement - far less than the US$1 million figure commonly bandied about.

And yet, you don’t hear much complaining from Gen X about being downtrodden or even deleted.

Maybe because most of us have already gotten bored with posting on social media. But the bigger reason could be that we have never stopped dealing with relentless change and disruption.