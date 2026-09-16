Commentary: Making room for helpers in small flats leads to uncomfortable questions

WHAT MATTERS WHEN SPACE IS LIMITED

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) states that employers should provide domestic workers with a separate room, but if that is not possible, employers must ensure they have adequate space and privacy.

In the absence of a dedicated room for the helper, what matters is that whatever available space gets divided with care and respect.

A family I know lives in a multi-generational household with two young children, one of whom has special needs. The family employs more than one helper to share the caregiving load. Because of limited space, one helper shares a room with a child, and the other helper sleeps in the study.

My own set-up is somewhat similar. I live in a four-room flat with two young children and my 86-year-old father. The kids sleep in my room where beds take up most of the available space, my dad occupies one room, and my helper’s room doubles up as the kids’ study and playroom. My helper has full use of the room after 9.30pm when the kids sleep.

This arrangement was discussed with my helper before we hired her. And it has worked for us – she has been with us for seven years now and is a valued member of our family.

However, where space is limited, boundaries are even more important. We respect my helper’s rest time and do not involve her in tasks after work hours. If my son throws up on himself and the bedsheets at night, we will do our own clean-ups.