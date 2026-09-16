Commentary: Making room for helpers in small flats leads to uncomfortable questions
Singapore families caring for children and the elderly may have the strongest reason for hiring a helper, but also struggle the most with space, says writer Annie Tan.
SINGAPORE: In a recent viral post, a woman showed how she set up her domestic worker’s quarters in her 4-room Build-To-Order (BTO) flat, by putting a bed in the home office and adding a partition between the bed and work desk.
Netizens reacted harshly, bringing up issues of the helper’s welfare, privacy and dignity.
The woman clarified that the work desk is only used during the day, and her helper has full use of the room at night. She felt this arrangement would be better than the helper sharing the room with the baby, so that the helper can rest undisturbed.
The internet was unappeased. A few users argued that if families do not have a spare room for a helper, they should not hire one.
But one wonders if it is precisely dual-income households, in average-sized flats with young kids or elderly parents, who benefit most from hiring live-in help.
WHAT MATTERS WHEN SPACE IS LIMITED
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) states that employers should provide domestic workers with a separate room, but if that is not possible, employers must ensure they have adequate space and privacy.
In the absence of a dedicated room for the helper, what matters is that whatever available space gets divided with care and respect.
A family I know lives in a multi-generational household with two young children, one of whom has special needs. The family employs more than one helper to share the caregiving load. Because of limited space, one helper shares a room with a child, and the other helper sleeps in the study.
My own set-up is somewhat similar. I live in a four-room flat with two young children and my 86-year-old father. The kids sleep in my room where beds take up most of the available space, my dad occupies one room, and my helper’s room doubles up as the kids’ study and playroom. My helper has full use of the room after 9.30pm when the kids sleep.
This arrangement was discussed with my helper before we hired her. And it has worked for us – she has been with us for seven years now and is a valued member of our family.
However, where space is limited, boundaries are even more important. We respect my helper’s rest time and do not involve her in tasks after work hours. If my son throws up on himself and the bedsheets at night, we will do our own clean-ups.
WHY FAMILIES VALUE LIVE-IN HELP
The treatment of domestic workers continues to be a hot-button topic, especially when reports emerge of employers not giving helpers adequate food or rest.
This is indefensible. But it does not represent all Singapore employers, many of whom employ domestic workers to manage the demands of work and caregiving, but struggle with space constraints.
According to the MOM, nearly three in four households employing helpers benefit from the concessionary levy, meaning they have a child under 16, a senior aged 67 and above, or a person with disabilities in the household.
The concessionary levy reflects the government’s recognition of the role helpers play in supporting such households.
Of course, other options for caregiving exist, such as senior homes and childcare, though these can involve higher costs.
For instance, in Singapore, the monthly cost of nursing home care starts from S$3,900 before subsidies, with care for persons with dementia generally costing more.
Full-day infant care at government-supported preschools currently costs S$746 to S$1,256 monthly after basic subsidies, though the government announced in August that fees will progressively be reduced to S$300 by 2030.
But one of the most valuable things a helper offers a family is the flexibility to balance work and caregiving. Take childcare, for instance. Some workplaces do not support leaving at 6pm sharp to make it to childcare pickup by 7pm.
A helper can also provide a crucial buffer when family emergencies crop up. Three weeks ago, my father had a fall outside and was rushed to the hospital. I can only imagine the mayhem at home if my helper had not been there to hold the fort with my kids.
Singapore is a super-aged society, with one in five citizens aged 65 and above, so these issues may become more common in future.
SOMETHING’S GOT TO GIVE
Space has often been an emotional topic in Singapore because it is our most finite resource. The question has always been: Who should get priority?
The average sandwiched-generation Singaporean is torn in different directions – as children to aged parents whom they want to care for, parents to young children, employees at work and employers at home.
There are no easy solutions, only more uncomfortable questions.
As a society, we should continue to build better caregiving infrastructure and social support to reduce our reliance on live-in helpers. Because if helpers are part of Singapore’s care infrastructure, but space is scarce in Singapore homes, something’s got to give.
Annie Tan is a freelance writer based in Singapore.