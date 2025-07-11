Commentary: Hong Kong’s tycoons are damaging the city’s credit culture

HONG KONG: How creditworthy are Hong Kong’s billionaire tycoons? Despite the glamour and prestige they project, the city’s old money are dishing out one nasty surprise after another. As bankers and investors wake up to the reality that they might never be made whole, the easy credit culture long afforded to the elite will inevitably come to an end.

New World Development’s decision not to repay coupons on its perpetual notes was a rude awakening, but it was by no means an outlier. Emperor International Holdings, a fellow developer that sells luxury apartments, said it had HK$16.6 billion (US$2.1 billion) in bank borrowings that are either overdue or have breached loan covenants, which may result in immediate repayment requests.

Emperor is a household brand in Hong Kong. The 82-year-old patriarch Albert Yeung started with a jewellery store in the late 1960s, selling Rolex and Omega watches. But over the years, the “king of clocks and watches” expanded into media and real estate. Emperor Entertainment, in particular, is closely associated with local culture. It manages a roster of canto-pop singers and actors, such as Nicholas Tse.