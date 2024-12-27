Commentary: Where does Allianz withdrawal leave Income Insurance?

SINGAPORE: With Allianz out of the picture, Income Insurance is now back to the drawing board.

German insurance multinational Allianz withdrew its S$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) bid to acquire 51 per cent of Income on Dec 16, ending a five-month contentious saga that saw public backlash and the Singapore government stepping in to stop the deal.

A core consideration is the social mission of Income. Formerly a co-operative founded in 1970 under the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to provide essential, affordable insurance to underserved workers, it became a corporate entity in 2022 to achieve flexibility and growth options.

In blocking the acquisition, the government also revealed that there was a surplus of about S$2 billion at corporatisation that received ministerial exemption to be carried over to the new entity. The surplus would otherwise have had to be returned to the Co-operative Societies Liquidation Account to benefit the sector generally.

The last straw was Allianz’s intent to reduce Income Insurance’s share capital and return some S$1.85 billion in cash to shareholders within three years. This is tantamount to value capture of public money for private gains.