Commentary: India’s long-held strategy is paying off in the Indo-Pacific

SINGAPORE: In the space of one week in July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi finalised the sale of Indian Brahmos supersonic missiles to Indonesia, secured a supply of Australian uranium to India and elevated ties with New Zealand to a "milestone" strategic partnership.

None of these agreements will reshape the Indo-Pacific on their own, but taken together, they point to a distinct trend - of middle powers deepening relationships with each other as trust in the United States weakens.

The diplomatic exchanges have gone both ways. Mr Modi’s trip came on the heels of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s visit to New Delhi in July. Earlier in April, Mr Modi hosted South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung and in May, Vietnam’s President To Lam.

But it would be an overstatement to say this means middle powers are moving away from the United States. In a time of complex geopolitical flux, generalising is unwise; Japan and South Korea are both US treaty allies.

Attitudes towards the US across Southeast Asian nations vary, often in accordance with complex internal dynamics and foreign threat perceptions. For instance, the Philippines is also a US treaty ally, and with its concerns over China’s aggression in the South China Sea, the country remains firmly pro-US under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The Singapore-based think tank ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute’s 2026 survey of about 2,000 Southeast Asian policy elites showed that the region is increasingly anxious about US unreliability. Yet, the same poll also showed, for example, that Vietnam’s elites still trust the US more than they trust China.