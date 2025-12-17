Commentary: Nostalgia isn’t enough to save heartland department stores like Isetan Nex

SINGAPORE: After shuttering its Tampines Mall outlet in November, Isetan has announced it will close its Nex store in April 2026, leaving Isetan Scotts at Orchard Road as its only outlet.

For someone who frequents Nex since it opened 15 years ago, the news feels bittersweet. The closure effectively marks the end of Japanese-style department store culture in Singapore’s heartlands.

I can’t say I was entirely surprised by the announcement though. Department stores in Singapore have been on the decline for years. Players like BHG, Metro and OG have consolidated their outlets and now operate mainly in Orchard Road or the city fringes. In the heartlands, major department stores have almost disappeared, with the exception of outlets like Metro Causeway Point.

Over the years, the department stores’ “everything under one roof” model has lost ground to modern shopping malls. Their sprawling layouts feel dated compared to streamlined specialty shops like Uniqlo and Decathlon. Their food and household items can be pricier than those offered by supermarkets and discount chains.

Combined with more budget-conscious suburban shoppers, high rental costs and fierce competition from e-commerce platforms, it’s easy to see why heartland department stores struggle to stay profitable.

To me, their fading presence in the heartlands is like saying goodbye to an old relative – someone once familiar and comforting, whose place in my life has become a cherished memory.