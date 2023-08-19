Commentary: Japan and South Korea look to the future, for a change

TOKYO: The leaders of Japan and South Korea arrived at the Camp David presidential retreat on Friday (Aug 18) for a historic trilateral summit this weekend with relations between the United States’ two most important allies in Asia at a new dawn.

Ties between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have improved at a scarcely believable clip in the past five months, ever since the two countries reached a deal to put grievances over forced wartime labour behind them. A flurry of meetings - beers in Tokyo, “bomb shot" cocktails in Seoul and an invite to the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima - have brought the leaders closer than Washington could have hoped.

Just days after the countries recognised (in very different ways) the anniversary of the end of World War II, Kishida and Yoon will meet US President Joe Biden not to retread the bitter memories of Japan’s occupation of its neighbour or discuss some new apology for the war, but to confront the far more pressing issues they both face now: An increasingly aggressive China, a nuclear-armed North Korea and a world where another war feels gradually more possible.

But here’s the thing about dawns: Inevitably, they lead again to nightfall. The three heads of state must ensure that this rapprochement can survive.