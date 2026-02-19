Commentary: We have to stop calling some jobs ‘low skilled’

LONDON: Even from a continent away, it is possible to hear the gasps from Silicon Valley as software developers begin to realise that they have very successfully automated away one of their own core skills.

Aditya Agarwal, the former chief technology officer at Dropbox, summed up the mood in a recent post: “It’s a weird time,” he wrote. “I am filled with wonder and also a profound sadness . . . We will never ever write code by hand again. It doesn’t make any sense to do so. Something I was very good at is now free and abundant.”

But if senior developers are feeling disoriented, spare a thought for the poor teenagers who are trying to decide which skills to invest in for the future.

There are plenty of opinions out there. Anthropic president Daniela Amodei says “studying the humanities” will be more important than ever. Others argue that interpersonal skills will be key.

And then there are those who reckon the safest way to go is to swerve white-collar work altogether and develop manual skills such as electrical installation or plumbing.