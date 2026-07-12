Snap Insight: Barisan Nasional won big in Johor state polls - it has Pakatan Harapan to thank

KUALA LUMPUR: For years, conventional wisdom held that a higher turnout tends to hurt the incumbent, that it reflects the young, urban and middle-class voters who favour the opposition. The Johor state assembly election on Saturday (Jul 11) shattered that.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, led by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), delivered a thumping victory and swept 48 of 56 seats. It even improved on its robust 2022 performance of 40 seats, proving that voters turned out for the incumbent.

It was nothing short of disastrous for everyone else. The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, collapsed to just eight seats, down from 12. Perikatan Nasional – the Malay-right coalition led by the right-wing Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and its smaller partner Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – was wiped out entirely, losing all the 16 seats that it contested.

The turnout hit nearly 70 per cent, up from 54 per cent in 2022. The silent majority Mr Anwar and PH claimed to represent had clearly switched sides.