Commentary: Malaysia opposition party PAS needs more than a Mahathir

SINGAPORE: Four chief ministers from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) met former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently. They were accompanied by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang. The chief minister of Terengganu, Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has confirmed that Mahathir is now an “unofficial advisor” to the four Malay-Muslim-dominant states of Kedah, Perlis, Kelantan and Terengganu.

If this is a political reconciliation of sorts, things have indeed come full circle. Relations between Mahathir and his sworn enemy were frosty when he was Malaysia’s prime minister between 1981 and 2003, and 2018 and 2020.

The reconciliation is a strategic move that serves mutual interests, but it is unlikely that the statesman would be able to expand PAS’ influence beyond its current power base.

The November 2022 general election (GE15) marked the end of Mahathir’s remarkable six-decade political career. He lost his Langkawi seat, forfeited his election deposit and resigned from his party, Pejuang.

After the humiliating defeat, he declared that he would focus on writing about Malaysia’s history. Shunning public life at home, he preferred to speak on international platforms.