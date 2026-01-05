Commentary: Mental health discourse must move past diagnosing disorders

SINGAPORE: Scroll through social media and you’ll likely find posts dispensing mental health advice. Some go so far as to provide checklists of symptoms for conditions like attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or social anxiety disorder – to help users recognise disorders in themselves and others.

With rising mental health awareness, the number of people diagnosed with mental disorders has increased over the past few decades. A 2025 study in The Lancet found that there was a 70 per cent increase in cases of mental disorders from 1990 to 2021 across Southeast Asia, with Singapore seeing a 75 per cent increase.

These numbers may suggest that we are getting better at recognising and detecting mental health problems. However, there is also a possibility that we are over-recognising mental health problems and reframing everyday struggles as mental disorders. This is called the prevalence inflation hypothesis, a term coined by researchers Lucy Foulkes and Jack Andrews.

Mental health content online often focuses on raising awareness by promoting symptom identification, that is, teaching people to recognise symptoms of common mental disorders. Those who suspect they have a disorder might come across posts or websites inviting them to complete a short online quiz.

These quizzes often draw from DSM-5-TR diagnostic frameworks, which classify more than 250 mental disorders and underpin mental health treatment, services, research and policy. While such quizzes may not explicitly advocate for self-diagnosis, users may do so anyway based on the results they get.