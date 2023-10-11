Commentary: Do you really have a mental disorder? Or are you just going through a tough time?

SINGAPORE: The topic of mental health has gained significant visibility in recent years, encouraging more open dialogue and demanding greater attention from healthcare systems worldwide. This increased awareness is undoubtedly a positive step towards destigmatising mental health, but it also brings forth an important question: Are we over-medicalising mental health symptoms?

Mental health disorders have a long history of being viewed through various lenses, from moral defects to supernatural explanations like demonic possession and witchcraft. It was not until the late 18th century that the first asylums were established, marking a shift toward a more medical approach to mental health.

Unfortunately, these asylums were more about isolating the mentally ill from society rather than treating their conditions​​. Even when there were “treatments” (such as bloodletting and rotational therapy), they were often barbaric, inhumane and ineffective.

A significant shift occurred with the advent of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) in the 1950s. It aimed to classify mental health disorders based on clinical symptoms and other specific criteria, providing a standardised framework for diagnosis and collaboration among mental health professionals. The latest edition, DSM-5-TR, was published in 2022.

While the DSM has been instrumental in guiding clinicians worldwide, it has also been blamed for contributing to the over-medicalisation of mental health. The expanding diagnostic criteria have also faced significant criticism for potentially leading to over-diagnosis and for contributing to the medicalisation of normal human experiences and distress, like sadness.