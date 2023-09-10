Commentary: The price of love - why millennials and Gen Zs are running up major dating debt

TORONTO: The average American invests US$120,000 throughout their lifetime in pursuit of love, spending significant money on romantic dinners, movie outings and thoughtful gifts, not to mention personal grooming and cosmetic products.

As a result, according to a survey by LendingTree, 22 per cent of millennials and 19 per cent of Gen Z have begun to incur “dating debt”.

Another study by Credit Karma found that 29 per cent of people aged 18 to 34 have accrued debt for a date, with 21 per cent exceeding US$500 in dating debt in a year. Reasons include accidental overspending (29 per cent), an attempt to impress dates (28 per cent) and seeking intimacy (19 per cent).

But another survey by Finder also reveals that 44 per cent of Gen Zs consider debt a romantic dealbreaker when considering a partner.

This highlights potential ties between accumulating dating-related debt and barriers to the chances of success in forming meaningful romantic connections. This conundrum is a problem for younger generations, where the pursuit of love and connection is intricately tied to an appetite for luxury, ultimately leading to debt accumulation.

The trend has implications for financial stability, emotional well-being and the very essence of modern relationships.

There are a few issues fuelling it, including the desire to signal status and the persuasive retail marketing of luxury as being synonymous with love, creating that false sense of connection between luxury and love.