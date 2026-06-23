Commentary: Do we only appreciate art and creativity when it’s approved?

SINGAPORE: What happens when art appears in a public space without first asking for permission?

As power-washing artist Marcus Pang found out last month, artwork that appears in public spaces without permission can be unceremoniously erased.

For the uninitiated, power washing art involves an artist using power-jet equipment to clean away sections of a dirty surface, such as an open-air pavement, to reveal an artwork. It is a rather poetic expression of working with negative space because technically, there is no actual painting or colouring of the surface concerned, only a “cleaning away” of sorts to reveal what the artist wishes to compose for viewers.

In terms of execution, it is arguably more sustainable than, for example, the use of spray paint. In this case, Mr Pang said he used rainwater for his art.

In Singapore, though, things unfolded in a quintessentially Singaporean way. A complaint was received about Mr Pang “spraying chemicals” which led to exchanges involving SMRT, Mr Pang and the police. The latter seemed to find no immediate issue with what Mr Pang was doing but the artwork was later removed altogether.