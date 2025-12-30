Commentary: Noise complaints are straining neighbourly ties. It doesn’t have to be this way

SINGAPORE: An uncle in my neighbourhood recently approached me, concerned that I’d been disturbed by the noise from his grandchildren. Their unit is two floors directly above mine and he was afraid their play would reverberate through the ceilings.

I know that sounds far-fetched. But it isn’t when you consider that on Sep 24, a young mother was stabbed to death over a suspected noise dispute involving her children. Her neighbour who lived downstairs was subsequently charged with murder.

When the news broke, many in Singapore, especially parents, were shocked. Children are noisy by nature. And while we try to keep our children in check, dropping toys and running in the house are unavoidable.

In recent years, neighbourly relations have become more tense in Singapore due to noise disputes. According to a parliamentary speech in Nov 2024, public agencies received an average of over 80 complaints about neighbour noise every day in the past three years, a sixfold increase from 2019.

Most of it is just noise from everyday activities – heavy footsteps, loud voices, children playing and dogs barking.

In many cases, this has resulted in tit-for-tat behaviour, and escalating tension along corridors and in lifts. At my HDB block, a neighbour living one floor below me even takes the lift to my level and makes a detour to avoid passing by her immediate neighbours on the way home.

How did everyday noise erode neighbourly relations to this extent?