Few Singaporeans turn to voluntary mediation despite its success

SINGAPORE: Flare-ups between neighbours can be hard to resolve. Yet, despite having free access to mediation, which has been effective in mending ties, many Singaporeans still hesitate to take that step.

At the Community Mediation Centre (CMC), trained volunteer mediators guide residents in talking through their frustrations, before anger boils over. The goal is not to decide who is right, but to give both sides a fair chance to resolve their disputes early and arrive at a workable solution.

“It's not like going to court. Coming to mediation is very different,” said Mr Thirunal Karasu, an executive master mediator at the CMC, a centre under the Ministry of Law (MinLaw).

“It is a place for us to sit down and discuss our issues. Nobody is going to give instructions,” added Mr Thirunal, who has helped resolve disputes for nearly three decades.

He is part of a growing pool of about 170 volunteer mediators islandwide in locations like community clubs and police posts.

During mediation, parties may choose to reach a settlement agreement. Once signed, it becomes binding.