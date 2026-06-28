Snap Insight: Pritam Singh prevails in leadership vote but must demonstrate he is not bigger than WP

SINGAPORE: It comes as no surprise that Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh easily prevailed at his party’s special cadres conference and the party elections on Sunday (Jun 28).

Going into Sunday, Mr Singh was never really at risk of losing the position he has held since 2018, given that the central executive committee, its top decision-making body, and Mr Singh’s respected predecessor Mr Low Thia Khiang, were solidly behind him.

The reality is that no one could match Mr Singh’s popularity within the party as well as his electoral pulling power that has seen the WP occupy the comfortable perch as the leading opposition party that is as competitive as the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) when the two parties go head-to-head in elections.

Mr Singh has now tightened his grip on the WP and is well placed to mould the WP further in his image and style. Dissenters there will also be, but they do not command the numbers that will enable them to challenge Mr Singh’s dominance.