Commentary: ‘Shameful’ racist comments after Nepal disaster should never become normal in Singapore

SINGAPORE: There can hardly be a worse time to ask whether someone is “really Singaporean”.

As families waited desperately for news of nine Singaporeans reported missing after the Nepal floods, some people online scrutinised their names and photographs and asked exactly that. Others questioned why Singapore should help them at all. Some said things far more callous.

Minister of State for Manpower and Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash and Member of Parliament Alex Yam were among the first to call these comments out. Using someone’s name, race or appearance to question whether that person is truly Singaporean is racism, Mr Dinesh said. The nine “are our own”.

Senior Minister K Shanmugam went further. On Saturday (Sep 5), he called some of the comments “shameful, nasty and totally unacceptable”, and said the police were looking into them. But he also stressed that those responsible were a small group who should not be allowed to “poison the entire well” of community relations. His larger worry was that such language, left unchallenged, could become normalised and eventually shape public and political discourse.